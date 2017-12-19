Astonishing David Moyes claim: I'm capable of doing a good job at any club in the world

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes has astonishingly claimed he could manage 'any club in the world'.

The West Ham United boss has backed himself to be a success at his new club after being handed the reins until the end of the season.

Many Sunderland supporters would be bemused by his statement, however, after the Scot failed to keep the Black Cats in the Premier League last season.

"I think I'm capable of doing the job at any club in the world so I'm sure I can do it at West Ham," Moyes said.

"I have to come here and show I can do it.

"You have to come and show what you can do. Your reputation doesn't stand for anything.

"You have to come here and try to get up and show you're capable of doing the job."

Moyes won just six league games during his time on Wearside, before resigning in the aftermath of relegation.

He has picked up West Ham's form since joining, however, with the Hammers beating champions Chelsea 1-0, drawing with Arsenal and then enjoying a 3-0 success over Stoke City last weekend to move up to 15th in the Premier League table.

They play Arsenal tonight in the Carabao Cup quarter-final before hosting Newcastle United on Saturday.