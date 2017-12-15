Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce rules out move for Lewis Grabban

Have your say

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says he can't afford to sign Lewis Grabban.

The striker, on loan at Sunderland from Bournemouth, has been linked with a January move to Villa.

But ex-Black Cats boss Bruce - while admitting he is looking to strengthen his squad next month - says he wouldn't be able to sign the player on a permanent deal.

“I have said for three months I am looking at loans,” Bruce said.

“How can I be linked with Lewis Grabban? I haven’t got the money. Put a line through it.”

Grabban has been a revelation at Sunderland, scoring 11 goals in a side struggling at the foot of the Championship.

His form has prompted a number of clubs to be linked with him, including Fulham and Wolves.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has admitted they may take advantage of a recall clause in Grabban's loan deal with Sunderland and bring him back to the Vitality Stadium next month, before cashing in on him.