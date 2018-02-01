Ashley Fletcher reveals why he left Middlesbrough for Sunderland and Chris Coleman's inspirational message

Ashley Fletcher is up for the fight and aiming to be a key member of the Sunderland side after a stop-start couple of years.

The 22-year-old made the short trip up the A19 on deadline day as Chris Coleman landed the much-needed striker he was after.

Fletcher arrived on a short-term loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season and will lead the Sunderland attack, a challenge and opportunity he is relishing.

The Manchester United academy product had spells with Barnsley and West Ham before joining Boro last summer but Tony Pulis has allowed him to leave on loan after limited opportunities at the Riverside.

Fletcher made 20 appearances this season but only three were starts in the Championship. He has scored two goals in all competitions.

"I am delighted to be here and I am up for the fight; I can’t wait to step out at the Stadium of Light and get some game time," said Fletcher.

"We need to move up the league and for me it is about coming here and scoring goals and helping the team win.

"The last couple of years have been stop-start, for me here it is about getting a run of games and showing what I can do.

"It is a big ask but with the quality in the team we just need a run of wins, it is easier said than done but once we get one and build on it then anything is possible.

"The manager’s message was ‘come here and fight for the team and for the fans, give your all and they will love you.’

"That is what I want to do.

"The high pressure games are the type of games I thrive on, as a footballer you want to play in the big occasions.

"I wanted to come here and challenge myself and help Sunderland stay in the league."

A few familiar faces welcomed Fletcher to Sunderland from his Manchester United days; Paddy McNair, Donald Love and John O’Shea.

"I have known Paddy, Donald and John O’Shea for a long time, he was a figure I looked up to at Manchester United.

"I’m in great company and there are some great lads here - I look forward to getting started."

Coleman was delighted to land the Boro frontman, who adds a presence to the Sunderland forward line.

Coleman said: "We needed to strengthen in that area, we have some talent there no doubt in Josh Maja and Joel Asoro but they are inexperienced.

"The predicament we are in we needed a different type of player and presence and threat, somebody with a bit more experience.

"We have that in Ash. Kazenga LuaLua as well, he is fighting for a bit of fitness but gives us something different offensively.

"We have two players that add to what we already have and are different to what we have got.

"He has really good feet and is quick Ash, he isn’t just a big lump we can hit as a target man, he is more than that."