Arsenal vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups as Cats look to cause Carabao Cup upset at the Emirates Stadium
Sunderland will travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final this evening - and we’ll have all the action covered.
While promotion from League One is the priority this season for Lee Johnson’s side, the Black Cats have beaten Championship teams in Blackpool and QPR to reach the last eight of the cup, and will be backed by over 5,000 away fans.
Arsenal have also been taking the competition seriously as Mikel Areteta looks to win his second trophy as Gunners boss after leading his side to a FA Cup triumph in 2020.
While several league matches have been postponed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the fixture is set to take place as originally planned, ahead of a busy Christmas fixture schedule for both clubs.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening.
Arsenal vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news from the Emirates Stadium
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 16:39
- Sunderland will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup this evening.
- Over 5,000 away fans will travel to the Emirates Stadium.
- Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League following a 4-1 win at Leeds on Saturday.
- Sunderland drew 1-1 with Ipswich at the weekend.
Predicted line-ups
Here are the teams we think could start this evening:
Predicted Arsenal XI: Leno, Tavares, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Gooch, Embleton, Neil, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
To find out more about the Gunners we caught up with Rahman Osman from LondonWorld to give us the inside track on Sunderland’s next opponents:
Here’s what he said when asked how seriosly Arsenal would take the game:
“Quite confident. No disrespect to Sunderland but if Arsenal can’t get out and do a job against Sunderland to enhance their chances of winning a trophy this season then they are not really making any progress. Arteta has been in their good books but he knows the pressure will be cranked up if they were to slip up on Tuesday.”
Arteta on Sunderland
And here’s what Gunners boss Arteta had to say about SAFC.
“They’re a huge club with a big, big history, it’s a Premier League club, you see the fanbase, the structure that they have around it and the history of the club.
“It will be a difficult night and their manager has a history of making life very difficult for Premier League clubs in this competition and we have to be ready.
“I already watched three of their games and they’re the highest possession team in the league, it’s the team that has a lot of resources with the ball to generate attacking situations and if you give them the right time to do so, they will create problems because they have good players to do so.
“They are consistently winning in the league, so they have the habit of winning and competing to win, so I am expecting them to come here with no fear and try to have a good go at us.”
Lee Johnson on facing Arsenal
Here’s what the SAFC boss had to say about tonight’s match.
“The lads have got to enjoy it and play with no fear.
“It’ll be interesting to see when we are the underdog how we’ll cope and how we’ll respond to that.
“We’re going to have spells without the ball and we’ve got to understand that. So we’ve got to really maximise the spells we do have on the ball and be a real team off it, have that compact shape ready to break.
“I do think we’ve got players that can cause any team a problem if they’re in flow.
“I do genuinely think we’ve got good players on the ball so the challenge for us is to disrupt the opposition enough to show that.”
Arsenal team news
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to make some changes for tonight’s match following a 4-1 win at Leeds on Saturday - but the Gunners boss will also see the competition as a chance to win some more silverware.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will once again be absent from the squad after being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy.
Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pablo Mari are recovering from Covid-19, while defender Sead Kolasinac remains sidelined.
Striker Eddie Nketiah is expected to start after scoring against Leeds in the last round.
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Leon Dajaku is a doubt for the match after he was forced off with an injury against Ipswich on Saturday.
Denver Hume replaced the German as the full-back made his return from an ankle issue.
Corry Evans and Dennis Cirkin are also back in training following injury setbacks and could be in the squad.
Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady remain out.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog as Sunderland prepare to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
While several games across the country have been called off over the last few weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks, this fixture is set to go ahead as planned.
Over 5,000 away fans are set to travel to North London and are sure to make their voices heard.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and reaction throughout the night so stick around and refresh the page for live updates.