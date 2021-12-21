That’s after the Wearsiders drew their last game in League One 1-1 with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Arsenal come into the game after a win over Leeds United in the Premier League.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Arsenal:

Lee Johnson.

When is Arsenal vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Arsenal this coming Tuesday (December 21) at the Emirates Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Arsenal will be shown on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Can I stream Arsenal vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup won’t be streamed via club channels but will be available on SkyGo.

Are there any other ways I can follow Arsenal vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Arsenal vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Arsenal currently available on safc.com

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Arsenal vs Sunderland?

Dennis Cirkin is likely to be missing until the new year due to a hernia problem, which will require surgery in the coming weeks, Nith Niall Huggins will also miss the clash.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Corry Evans have also had injuries.

Lynden Gooch was forced off in the 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle with a groin complaint at half-time but played against Ipswich Town.

Denver Hume made his return from injury off the bench against Ipswich Town but Leon Dajaku was stretchered off with an injury.

What are the odds for Arsenal vs Sunderland?

Odds provided by Paddy Power:

Sunderland win – 14/1

Draw – 6/1

Arsenal win – 1/7

