Arsenal 5 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction after Nathan Broadhead injury blow, Eddie Nketiah hat-trick and Charlie Patino goal in Carabao Cup quarter-final
Sunderland will travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final this evening - and we’ll have all the action covered.
While promotion from League One is the priority this season for Lee Johnson’s side, the Black Cats have beaten Championship teams in Blackpool and QPR to reach the last eight of the cup, and will be backed by over 5,000 away fans.
Arsenal have also been taking the competition seriously as Mikel Areteta looks to win his second trophy as Gunners boss after leading his side to a FA Cup triumph in 2020.
While several league matches have been postponed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the fixture is set to take place as originally planned, ahead of a busy Christmas fixture schedule for both clubs.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening.
LIVE: Arsenal 5 (Nketiah, 17, 49, 58) (Pepe, 27) (Patino, 90) Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 31)
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 21:45
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Winchester, Neil, Embleton (Evans, 79), Gooch (O’Brien, 79), Pritchard, Broadhead (Hume, 45), Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Evans, O'Brien, Cirkin, Xhemajli, Younger, Hume, Dunne, Kimpioka
- Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Odegaard (Martinelli, 73), Smith Rowe (Patino, 80), Pepe, Nketiah, Balogun (Xhaka, 56).
- Subs: Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, Partey, Xhaka, Patino, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette
Full-time verdicts
Full-Time: Arsenal 5 Sunderland 1
90+1’ GOAL! Arsenal have five (Patino)
What a moment for the 18-year-old Patino after Xhaka’s pass to Pepe on the right created another opener.
The winger’s cross is turned in by Patino on his debut.
5-1.
Three minutes added time
85’ Arsenal appeal for a penalty
Arsenal wanted a spot kick after Doyle collided with Nketiah in the box.
Nothing given.
79’ Final change for Arsenal
79’ Two more changes for Sunderland
76’ Pritchard free-kick saved
Gooch did well to win a free-kick on the left of the penalty area and Pritchard’s free-kick was palmed away by Leno.
Wright has now been booked for a late lunge on Martinelli.
75’ Tough for Hume
73’ Two more changes for Arsenal
Gabriel and Martinelli are coming on for White and Odegaard.