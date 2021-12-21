While promotion from League One is the priority this season for Lee Johnson’s side, the Black Cats have beaten Championship teams in Blackpool and QPR to reach the last eight of the cup, and will be backed by over 5,000 away fans.

Arsenal have also been taking the competition seriously as Mikel Areteta looks to win his second trophy as Gunners boss after leading his side to a FA Cup triumph in 2020.

While several league matches have been postponed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the fixture is set to take place as originally planned, ahead of a busy Christmas fixture schedule for both clubs.

Arsenal vs Sunderland live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening.

