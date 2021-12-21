Arsenal 2 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Nathan Broadhead goal gives Cats hope after Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe score in Carabao Cup quarter-final
Sunderland will travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final this evening - and we’ll have all the action covered.
While promotion from League One is the priority this season for Lee Johnson’s side, the Black Cats have beaten Championship teams in Blackpool and QPR to reach the last eight of the cup, and will be backed by over 5,000 away fans.
Arsenal have also been taking the competition seriously as Mikel Areteta looks to win his second trophy as Gunners boss after leading his side to a FA Cup triumph in 2020.
While several league matches have been postponed in recent weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the fixture is set to take place as originally planned, ahead of a busy Christmas fixture schedule for both clubs.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the evening.
LIVE: Arsenal 2 (Nketiah, 17) (Pepe, 27) Sunderland 1 (Broadhead, 31)
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 December, 2021, 20:34
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Winchester, Neil, Embleton, Gooch, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Evans, O'Brien, Cirkin, Xhemajli, Younger, Hume, Dunne, Kimpioka
- Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah, Balogun.
- Subs: Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, Partey, Xhaka, Patino, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette
45+1’ Broadhead forced off
Looks like Sunderland have gone to a back four as Hume comes on.
Pritchard has also had another shot saved from distance.
44’ Sharp stop from Burge
More pressure from Arsenal after Sunderland enjoyed a good spell.
This time Cederic’s cross from the right was volleyed first-time by Smith-Rowe which forced Burge to make a sharp save.
Worryingly for Sunderland Broadhead has gone down after a collision with Holdin
Back in it
37’ Free header but offside
A free header goes wide from Flanagan from a Sunderland free-kick.
The offside flag was up, though.
34’ Winchester shot saved
What a response.
Sunderland are piling on the pressure now with Winchester getting forward on the right.
The wing-back’s low shot is saved by Leno.
31’ GOALLLLLLLL!!!!! BROADHEAD!!!
Game on!
Pritchard has given Sunderland a creative spark on the break and started the move here.
It was Embleton who played the ball through for Broadhead who dinked the ball past Leno after a clever run in behind.
That’s six goals in six games for the striker.
27’ GOAL! 2-0 Arsenal (Pepe)
There’s the second.
It was a neat move on the right as Pepe released the overlapping Cederic who burst past the exposed Gooch.
The full-back then played the ball back inside for Pepe who had time to take a touch in the box before firing the ball past Burge - via a deflection off Doyle.
2-.0.
The opener
23’ Burge saves
Sunderland are still trying to play out from the back but it almost cost them there.
Doyle lost possession on the edge of the Sunderland box as he was tackled by Pepe and the ball was worked to Balogun on the left of the box.
The forward’s low shot was comfortable for Burge.
20’ Gooch booked
Gooch is booked for a late challenge on Pepe.