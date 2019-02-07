"Are they mad paying that much for me?" What Will Grigg told Wigan boss about Sunderland transfer

Wigan boss Paul Cook has revealed what Will Grigg told him following Sunderland's late offer for the striker on transfer deadline day.

The Black Cats saw five bids turned down for Grigg, 27, last month, before finally getting the deal over the line with little time to spare.

READ MORE: Sunderland AFC news – Grigg fitness update, Jack Ross press conference LIVE

Wigan claimed Sunderland paid £4million for the striker after the move was completed, though Black Cats owner Stewart Donald said the figure only included bonus add-ons.

Cook was disappointed to see Grigg go but admitted 'everyone has a price' after losing the striker.

And in a recent Wigan fans' forum, Cook opened up further on Wigan's frantic deadline day business.

Will Grigg completed his move from Wigan to Sunderland last month.

“Will (Grigg) came in on Friday morning and said to me: ‘Are they mad? Paying that much for me?’ No-one expected it," said Cook in a message tweeted by Wigan Today reporter Paul Kendrick.

READ MORE: Jack Ross admits he didn’t enjoy lack of planning on deadline day

It is believed Sunderland paid around £3million guaranteed for Grigg, which could rise to £4million depending on performance bonuses.

The striker had scored four times in 17 Championship appearances for Wigan this campaign, after netting 19 goals in League One last term.

Grigg could make his debut for the Black Cats this weekend after recovering from an ankle injury he picked up while playing for Wigan last month.