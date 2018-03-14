Are Sunderland set for big announcement today? Here's what we know

Sunderland fans have endured another tough season - with fears for the club's future both on and off the pitch.

With the club bottom of the Championship and facing a second successive relegation, supporters have been speculating about what the short-term and long-term plans for the Black Cats are.

Rumours have been rife this week that the club is making a major announcement today - but the Echo understands this is not the case. Here's what we know about the speculation.

What are the actual rumours?

Gossip on social media and internet forums began earlier this week, claiming that the club was to make a significant announcement over its future this week. That eventually turned into talk that today, Wednesday, was D-Day. Speculation over what the actual announcement increased, with the main fears being that the club was set to be placed into administration.

What is the situation with administration then?

The last accounts showed that the club was in debt to the tune of £110million and while some of that will have been reduced by the money recouped in transfer fees last summer - particularly Jordan Pickford - the situation is still difficult. If the club is relegated to League One it will see revenue and income drop again, with an estimated £5million reduction just from EFL payments and their share of the TV rights. That is countered by the parachute payments - £33million - that Sunderland will still receive next season, though. With owner Ellis Short still keen on selling, and believed to have slashed his asking price, talk of administration at this point remains wide of the mark, but there is no doubt Sunderland's financial situation remains precarious.

So no announcement then?

Not today. And not about the financial position of the club. The Echo revealed last week that the club is set to launch its season ticket renewal campaign soon, having taken the decision to close the Premier Concourse next season, so there will be some news coming out of the Stadium of Light imminently.