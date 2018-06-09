Are Roma planning bid for Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri? His agent responds

Have your say

Wahbi Khazri's future continues to be the source of intense scrutiny but his agent has confirmed there has been no contact from Roma.

The winger is one of the high earners that Sunderland will look to move on this summer as they readjust to life in League One.

Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland.

A host of clubs are reported to be interested in Khazri, who spent last season on loan with Rennes.

Rennes are one of the clubs keen on a permanent transfer but finances are expected to price them out of a move.

French sides Nice, Lyon and Monaco have all been credited with an interest, while Italian giants Roma were linked this week.

However, speaking on Italian radio, Khazri's agent Jean-Christophe Cano denied the Roma claims.

He said: "No, I personally have not been contacted. I know [Roma’s Sporting Director] Monchi well, but we never talked about Wahbi."

Khazri is heading to the World Cup in Russia with Tunisia and Sunderland officials hope he shines on the world stage to further boost his value.

Khazri scored 11 goals during his loan spell last season.