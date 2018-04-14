April 14, 2018: Five years today since Sunderland slid to victory at Newcastle United

It was a day immediately enshined in Sunderland football folkore.

April 14 marks five years since the Black Cats claimed their first victory over Newcastle United for five years and their first triumph at St James’s Park for 13 years.

Missile strikes from Stephane Sessegson, Adam Johnson and David Vaughan silenced the Geordie faithful in a relegation battle the home side were widely expected to win.

Yet, for all the red and white heroics on the pitch, the game is undoubtedly best remembered for new boss Paolo di Canio sliding down the touchline in joy as he and his staff celebrated the deserved three points.

After a paltry four victories over Newcastle in 33 years, the 3-0 success also triggered an unprecedented six consecutive Sunderland wins over their demoralised neighbours in just two-and-a-half years.

Glory days, indeed, and a timely reminder amid the club’s current struggles that fortunes can change for the better when you least expect them.

