Anthony Patterson's Sunderland position 'under threat' ahead of Sheffield Wednesday after 'horrible' mistake
Former Sunderland man Danny Collins has stated that goalkeeper Anthony Patteron’s position is “possibly under threat” heading into the game against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Academy of Light graduate has been Sunderland’s number-one goalkeeper since halfway through the Black Cats’ final season in League One. The North Shields-born stopper has only missed a handful of league games since promotion to the Championship
Patterson made a costly error against Hull City last weekend as Sunderland lost 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, and it could also be argued that he should have done better for Pascal Struijk’s winner for Leeds United the previous Monday.
"The spotlight's on him, coming off the back of the goals Leeds scored, balls coming into the six-yard box. Teams are going to have a look at that now, I'm sure Hull looked at it," Collins said on Total Sport. "It's a flat ball that's whipped near-post. He tries to collect it and gather it in, he gets a glove on it, it goes through his hands and drops into the back of the net.
“It looks horrible, it is horrible, and it's cost Sunderland points. I feel for Patto, he's come in for a little bit of flak in recent weeks, hopefully, he can bounce back from it. His position is possibly under threat - I listen to what the fans are saying.
“Simon Moore came in earlier in the season and did quite well. He's an experienced goalkeeper. (Le Bris) may well think I'll just take him out of the firing line. He is still a young keeper and he might feel 'I'll just give him a little break and bring (Moore) in'.”
