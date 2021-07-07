Speaking on his Instagram account yesterday, Wyke penned a goodbye to fans on Wearside.

He said: “Thank you to the @sunderlandafcofficial fans who supported me from day one & good luck for the future.”

This morning, however, it was announced that the 28-year-old had signed a deal with Wigan Athletic, a team who are set to rival Sunderland in their quest for League One promotion this term.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Wyke.

And Sunderland fans were quick to react to their 31-goal striker’s decision – with many supporters taking to social media to express their views.

Here’s what YOU said online about Wyke’s departure:

@JackJ4D: “Wyke scored 41 goals in 113 games for us. That’s replaceable.”

@hettonpete1: “Wish him all the best, he works hard and gives 100%. For us, I'm hoping for more variation via the transfer market. We already have Ross Stewart who from what I've seen so far, could certainly fill the gap left by Wyke.”

@brettd1981: “Be good if today was finally the day @SunderlandAFC made some inroads into incoming transfers. Now we know Wyke has left we have clarity that another striker is needed urgently #safc”

@Ridderz86: “Charlie Wyke Goodbye and good luck. That is all.”

@ShaunMiddleto66: “Good luck with Charlie Wyke it took him 3 years to have one good season and he wouldn’t of got nowhere near 30 if it wasn’t for Aiden McGeady no disrespect but if a footballer chooses Wigan over Sunderland and Celtic he’s getting a very good deal.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.