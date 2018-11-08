Another key Sunderland player gets international call up but Wycombe game set to go ahead

Tom Flanagan has been selected for the Northern Ireland squad and so looks set be unavailable for the visit of Wycombe Wanderers.

The 26-year-old regained his place in Michael O'Neill's squad last month and his performances for the Black Cats have only improved since then.

They face Republic of Ireland next Thursday before a home clash against Austria on Sunday, November 18th.

Sunderland are due to face Wycombe Wanderers the day before that, though they could request a postponement should they receive three senior call ups.

The Black Cats have indicated on twitter that they will not do so.

Jack Ross has said previously that he would like to play the game as scheduled.

"Certainly, from our planning at the minute, we would like to play the Wycombe game," he said.

“When the squads take place and they are announced we will look at it but if we keep having games postponed over the course of the season it will really make it problematic.

“Ideally, we don’t want to keep doing that. We had justification against Blackpool because of the players we had unavailable, but we don’t want to keep doing that.

“We will have to assess it when the squads are announced but certainly my preference is to play that game against Wycombe.”

Sunderland could also be without Bali Mumba and Benji Kimpioka, who have been regular call ups to their respective youth sides.