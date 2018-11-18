Another goal for Sunderland's Josh Maja, 'almost as good as Manchester City', plus other League One winners and losers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland missed the chance to go top of League One after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wycombe - but how did the Black Cats' rivals fare on another busy weekend in the third tier? We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed. Sunderland manager Jack Ross. Championship club interested in Sunderland striker Josh Maja - reports