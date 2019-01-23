'Announce Tom Eaves and Will Grigg': Sunderland fans react as Bordeaux agree fee for Josh Maja

Sunderland look set to lose top scorer Josh Maja, with the 20-year-old forward seemingly set to join French side Bordeaux.

French publication L'Equipe have claimed the Liege 1 side have agreed a fee for the striker, which could rise to £3.5million.

As we reported earlier, Maja, who has netted 16 goals in all competitions this season, has attracted interest from a host of clubs both in England and abroad but is keen to move overseas.

The striker will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, meaning Sunderland will miss out on a potential fee if they don't cash in this month.

If the transfer goes through, Sunderland will be left searching for a replacement in the final week of the transfer window, after manager Jack Ross admitted he wanted to sign another forward this month - even if Maja stays.

And while some fans believe selling Maja is the best deal for the club, others are concerned at the prospect of losing their star striker.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

ChrisMcAnaney: Was always going to happen @stewartdonald3 and co have done well to get good deals for maja and asoro with the poor hand they’d been left with. Bet this won’t happen again in future. Let’s get two new strikers in! Ha’way the lads!!!

@Lawson83: Announce Tom Eaves and Will Grigg

@RossCheal10: Says A lot that no championship team has taken a punt on Maja like hope it work out for him but if teams wernt gunna take a risk on him now be even harder to find a decent club if it doesn't work out, Ideally like to See Moore or Grigg come in

@johnsafc1954: Maja has to go. Agents are the poison in football today, they want the quick money. They are no longer interested in the best deal for their players future. For the best Interests of Sunderland which is the primary importance do what needs to be done for the clubs future.

@cam_old: Maja is going from playing with Gooch and Maguire in a front 3 to Andreas Cornelius and Yann Karamoh All the best Josh

@stu32011587: Mental letting him go for that ! If we don’t replace his goals it’s going to to cost a lot more than 3.5 million if we don’t go up

@safc_crazy: If Maja does go today or tomorrow, I just hope we've got enough time to replace him, wouldn't have been so worried if this had happened at the beginning of the window

@DochertyScott_: With Maja gone. The pressure is massively on to sign a proven goalscorer and a backup striker. Don’t fancy our chances with Wyke & Watmore our only first team strikers!

@MichaelStelling: Gutted to lose Josh Maja but he wants away then good luck to him. #safc

@BaghdadCocaCola: Josh Maja: €4m euros for someone with 6 months left on his contract is still a good deal. Can’t ask for much more, sign Tom Eaves. #safc

@Raymond52479726: So disappointing if Maja leaves for next to nothing why cant he just wait and see what division we are in nxt season silly boy !!!