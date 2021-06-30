'Announce title! No one in League One comes close!': Sunderland fans rejoice as Aiden McGeady pens new deal

The winger has penned a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light and has reiterated his desire to help the side out of League One and back into the Championship.

McGeady is the first of the four players offered fresh terms to commit his future to Sunderland and fans are hoping he won’t be the last.

But while many did hope this was only the start for Sunderland, other supporters were just delighted to see a key man retained ahead of a competitive season.

Sunderland fans rejoice as Aiden McGeady pens new deal

Here’s what was said on social media:

@jpsleightholme1 said: “Announce title x”

@JonnyLavery99 added: “This shouldn’t have made me as happy as it has. Genuinely love him”

@Caltermole tweeted: “As if the past 24 hours couldn't get any better...”

@AndrewJMerra posted: “Football is just giving us everything this week mind”

@Faaabianskiii commented: “No one in League One comes close to his level”

@Brysa08 added: “Give him the armband”

@WW4___ said: “Gerrin, now get O’Nien in a headlock until he signs too.”

@danwalkerxx posted: “Geads signing a new deal has made my month”

@Philip_RJ89 commented: “It’s a definite positive that he’s staying, but I’m adamant that we can’t solely rely on him next season. ‘Give it to Geads’ cannot be the only approach we have. He can play a role as part of a revamped attack, hopefully!”

@MattCrighton tweeted: “Yesterday against the Germans and now this, is splendid news!”

@killermill3r said: “Get in, love watching Geads play”

