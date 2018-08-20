Angry Sunderland coach reacts after 5-0 drubbing to Newcastle United

Elliott Dickman was angered by his Sunderland side’s display in the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of rivals Newcastle United.

The Under-23 coach admitted “some home truths” were said in the dressing room post match at St James’ Park.

Owen Bailey, Callum Roberts, Elias Sorensen and a Luke Charman brace saw Newcastle run out comfortable winners in the Premier League 2, division 2 game.

Dickman said: “We were very poor, we are all devastated and disappointed and have to make sure we bounce back quickly from a very bad night.

“I couldn’t let that go, there has been some home truths said in the dressing room.”

Dickman added: “The team we had out should have done a hell of a lot better than what it has done.

“When we don’t have the ball we have to be much better than we were, we gifted too many chances and far too many soft goals.

“It is important now they learn from it and bounce back very quickly. Nobody likes getting beat but when you lose to Newcastle in the manner we did, it is not acceptable.” Denver Hume,

Luke Molyneux, Ethan Robson and Elliot Embleton, who have all been on the fringes of the first team, all started.

Dickman added: “Great for our lads to have the experience of first team football but the reality is they are not getting loads of minutes in the first team, if they get an opportunity with us,

they have to take it.”