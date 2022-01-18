That was after West Ham defender Frederik Alves was recalled by his parent club after he failed to break into Johnson’s starting XI following his summer loan move to the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about Ali Koiki:

Factfile: who is Ali Koiki?

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Ali Koiki of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers at Sixfields on January 15, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Current club: Northampton Town

Former clubs: Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town (loan) and Burnley

Age: 22-years-old

Position: Left-back

Nationality: English

Height: 6 ft 2 in

What are the reports saying about Ali Kioki and Sunderland?

Football Insider state that Sunderland alongside Sheffield Wednesday and Championship club Preston North End are interested in a deal.

It is thought that a number of clubs higher up the EFL pyramid are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Koiki came through the youth ranks at Burnley but failed to make a senior appearance before departing for Bristol Rovers and later Northampton Town.

What have Sunderland fans made of the transfer links to Ali Kioki?

Max Cunningham: “Saw this kid years ago when he was at Burnley, I said we should of signed him when he was released from Burnley. So strong and so fast, I like D Hume but think Koiki is a much better back up option.”

Kieran Richardson: “Would definitely be an upgrade from Denver Hume.”

Jamie Edward Turnbull: “It's CB's we need.”

Barry Potts: “Another left back?? Do we really need 4??”

Ian Cairns: “At this rate we'll have a team of 11 full backs.”

Jimmy Peterkin: “Another full back, joke.”

