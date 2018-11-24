'An attacking full-back on the wing': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes bold selection call against Walsall

Have your say

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made three changes to his side for this afternoon's trip to Walsall.

Max Power, Josh Maja and Bryan Oviedo have all returned to the starting XI in place of Dylan McGeoch, Jerome Sinclair and Chris Maguire.

Oviedio's inclusion has caused some confusion among fans, with many believing the Costa Rica international will be deployed in a more advanced role.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media.

@EddieSAFCxx: Knew Oviedo would go attack. Maguire carrying a knock hopefully good when he comes on. Solid team

@djgill28: A manager that puts an attacking full back on the wing, whatever next.

@LiamWhite2: Maguire out Oviedo in. Definitely on the wing

@ALS_Fanzine: That team selection has goals written all over it.

@Parkersafc: 4-2-3-1 hopefully, McGeady in the hole behind Maja with Oviedo and Gooch wide

@LiamWhite2: Oviedo is no good at tracking back like so I’ll be surprised if it is 5 at back.

@socialanigirl: Quite happy with this lineup for the match, here’s hoping for a win #SAFC

@44stu: Interesting line up, glad Maja & Power are back in the starting XI #hawaythelads #safc

@GeorgeSAFCx: Great to see young Patterson getting a chance on the bench today #SAFC

@Razftm7: Nearly the strongest 11 that (available) just take Honeyman for O’nien then perfect

@Scrivener30: Like the idea of Oviedo further up the pitch if he’s got James behind him.