'Always rated this competition': Sunderland fans react as Cats sweep past Manchester City U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy

Have your say

Sunderland are just one game away from Wembley after defeating Manchester City in the Checkatrade Trophy - but what did Black Cats supporters make of the 2-0 win?

Goals from Duncan Watmore and substitute Lynden Gooch secured a comfortable victory at the Stadium of Light - despite Jack Ross making eight changes to his side.

And Sunderland fans were quick to react to the win on social media.

Here's how some supporters responded:

@_dgallagher99: One game to go always rated this competition

@scoobysafc: Yesss lads cheesey chippps on Wembley wayyyy I’m booking my hotel tonight I have faith ha way lads

@SafcFans: Decent enough performance without too much pressure. Special mention to @LukeONien seamlessly switching from RB to CM. Ozturk was solid. Great to see @Ethan_robson8 back too with some nice forward balls #SAFC

@_GuyIncognito__: Ethan Robson could be very useful second half of this season. Looked sharper than Cattermole...

@SAFCsource: Just about the perfect game that, won comfortably while in first gear. Everyone did well and much needed goals for Watmore and Gooch.

@LdoubleE_87: Decent little win. One step closer to Wembley. Sarcastic cheering of McGeouch when passing forward absolutely embarrassing. Onto the next one. #SAFC

@jon_ralph73: Very happy with #safc’s professional performance tonight. It was nice not to be hanging on by one goal for a change.

@SAFC_Spotlight: Lovely! Needed that after the sucker punch at Scunthorpe. Onto the next round and then hopefully Wembley

@CuppaBeans09: Take anything other than away at Portsmouth on a Tuesday night

@BIGANDYSAFC: 90 minutes away from our capital being invaded by the craziest football fans on the planet