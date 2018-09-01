'Always get nervous when he plays' - How Sunderland fans reacted to Jack Ross' team selection against Oxford

Have your say

Sunderland will hope to make it four league wins in a row when they host Oxford at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Jack Ross has made two changes to his side, with Bryan Oviedo and Alim Ozturk coming in for Reece James and Glenn Loovens.

And supporters are understandably looking forward to their side's first home game for nearly two weeks, however there are some concerns about the defence.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@dpentl_: Let's get behind ozturk from the off. Strong bench if needed

@safcbrett: Only worry is that defence , good to see Flanagan back though

@SpartinMartin84: Always get nervous when Ozturk plays. Prove me wrong today mate

@SunderlandChri: Happy to see McGeouch, Wyke, Flanagan, James and Robson all come back

@Mholzhauer: As long as ozturk and love don’t play next to each other we’ll be ok. Baldwin and Oviedo can cover for each if they play next to them.

@GaryMesser79: Back line looking very shaky for safc!!!!

@JackCam84882342: Strong looking team! Hopefully we crush Oxford

@tomderland: hope Ozturk and Love can do better. Hope Cattermole keeps up his form. Everyone else undeniably deserve their spots

@perchorin: Today is the day for #SAFC to unleash all out attacking football on those cows from Oxford. Love and Ozturk in defense? Who cares if we never lose possession and score a half dozen times! #HawayTheLads Attack! Attack!