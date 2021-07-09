Alex Pritchard and Joe Pigott latest as Sunderland's rivals in League One target eye-catching deals

It has been announced that Luke O’Nien had signed a new three-year contract on Wearside with Aiden McGeady also committing to another year.

But Charlie Wyke has signed for Wigan after rejecting fresh terms at Sunderland

And former fan favourite Chris Maguire has signed for third-tier promotion rivals Lincoln City following his Stadium of Light release at the end of last season.

However, the Black Cats are said to be on the verge of a transfer breakthrough with free agent Alex Pritchard expected to sign with the Wearsiders.

Sunderland’s next match is set to take place against York City on Wednesday, July 21 – with further friendlies against Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers and Hull City to come.