Alex Neil’s side have gone ten games unbeaten in League One, but have slipped out of the play-off places on goal difference.

Sunderland’s top six hopes do remain in their own hand, though, due to next week’s game in hand against Rotherham United.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw at Plymouth last time out and will need to improve their attacking output.

Here’s the side we think could start for Sunderland this weekend:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson Has started all 12 matches since Neil's appointment and kept another clean sheet at Plymouth on Monday.

2. RB: Carl Winchester Continues to play on the right of Sunderland's defence whether they play with a four or a three.

3. CB: Bailey Wright Sunderland's first-choice centre-back option who has started every game under Neil.

4. CB: Danny Batth Could come back into the starting XI if Sunderland switch to a back four, like they did against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.