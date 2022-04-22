Loading...
Sunderland players at Plymouth.

Alex Neil set to make two changes for Sunderland's game against Cambridge United: Predicted line-up

Sunderland will return to the Stadium of Light to face Cambridge United this weekend – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 2:38 pm

Alex Neil’s side have gone ten games unbeaten in League One, but have slipped out of the play-off places on goal difference.

Sunderland’s top six hopes do remain in their own hand, though, due to next week’s game in hand against Rotherham United.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw at Plymouth last time out and will need to improve their attacking output.

Here’s the side we think could start for Sunderland this weekend:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Has started all 12 matches since Neil's appointment and kept another clean sheet at Plymouth on Monday.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. RB: Carl Winchester

Continues to play on the right of Sunderland's defence whether they play with a four or a three.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Sunderland's first-choice centre-back option who has started every game under Neil.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth

Could come back into the starting XI if Sunderland switch to a back four, like they did against Gillingham at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
SunderlandAlex NeilStadium of LightLeague OnePlymouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3