Despite Ross Stewart’s last-minute equaliser, Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Burton was another disappointing result, meaning Sunderland have won just one of their last ten matches.

While they were beaten by Sunderland on the opening day of the season, Wigan are second in the table and have taken ten points from their last four games.

Neil is set to hold his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of the fixture.

Alex Neil press conference.

We’ll have live updates and the latest SAFC news right here:

