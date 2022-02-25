Alex Neil press conference LIVE: Sunderland team news and injury latest ahead of Wigan Athletic clash
Sunderland will travel to high-flying Wigan Athletic this weekend – with Alex Neil still looking for his first win as Black Cats boss.
Despite Ross Stewart’s last-minute equaliser, Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Burton was another disappointing result, meaning Sunderland have won just one of their last ten matches.
While they were beaten by Sunderland on the opening day of the season, Wigan are second in the table and have taken ten points from their last four games.
Neil is set to hold his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of the fixture.
We’ll have live updates and the latest SAFC news right here:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Alex Neil press conference
Last updated: Friday, 25 February, 2022, 08:32
- Alex Neil will take charge of his fourth game as Sunderland boss this weekend.
- The Black Cats will travel to second place Wigan Athletic in League One.
- Sunderland have won just one of their last ten matches.
- Neil will hold his pre-match press conference at 9am this morning.
What to expect from today’s press conference
In terms of team news, Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch both returned to the matchday squad against Burton following injury setbacks.
Right-back Trai Hume wasn’t in the squad and could return this weekend.
Nathan Broadhead has been stepping up his recovery at Everton and should be able to return to action in the next few weeks.
Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady have also been making progress.
We’ll get a full injury update from Neil at 9am this morning.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our SAFC live blog.
Sunderland boss Alex Neil will be holding his pre-match press conference at 9am this morning ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wigan.
We’ll bring you live updates, as well as the latest SAFC news right here.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.