Black Cats boss Alex Neil is set to hold his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of the trip to the Mazuma Stadium - and we’ve got it covered.

Sunderland came from behind to score a late equaliser at Rotherham on Tuesday and have now won seven of their last 11 matches, drawing the other four.

The game at Morecambe also carries extra significance as the Shrimps are just two points above the relegation zone.

Alex Neil press conference.

We’ll bring you all the updates and latest Sunderland news from the Academy of Light: