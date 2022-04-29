Black Cats boss Alex Neil is set to hold his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of the trip to the Mazuma Stadium - and we’ve got it covered.
Sunderland came from behind to score a late equaliser at Rotherham on Tuesday and have now won seven of their last 11 matches, drawing the other four.
The game at Morecambe also carries extra significance as the Shrimps are just two points above the relegation zone.
We’ll bring you all the updates and latest Sunderland news from the Academy of Light:
LIVE: Alex Neil press conference
Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 07:38
- Sunderland face Morecambe on the final day of the season this weekend.
- A win would see the Black Cats secure a play-off place in League One.
- Sunderland boss Alex Neil will hold his pre-match press conference at 9am today.
- Morecambe are just two points above the relegation zone going into the final round of matches.
As it stands
Here’s what the League One table looks like heading into the final day.
Final-day fixtures:
Burton vs Wycombe
Gillingham vs Rotherham
Morecambe vs Sunderland
Plymouth vs MK Dons
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth
Shrewsbury vs Wigan
What to expect from today’s press conference
Both Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester were absent for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham and are expected to miss tomorrow’s match due to injuries.
The pair could be available if Sunderland reach the play-offs, though.
Leon Dajaku has been absent through illness in recent weeks while Neil brought off Nathan Broadhead early in the second half against Rotherham.
“He was touch and go,” said Neil when discussing Broadhead after the match.
“In hindsight I maybe shouldn’t have played him, but hopefully he’ll be OK.”
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Alex Neil’s press conference ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Morecambe.
There is plenty on the line heading into the final weekend of the regular League One season - with Neil set to meet the media at 9am this morning.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates from the Academy of Light.