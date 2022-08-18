So there are less than two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window and Neil still wants four or five more additions before it shuts.

The Sunderland boss has admitted the club are facing a battle to land targets who will likely be offered more money by clubs elsewhere in the Championship.

Still, he feels the size of the club and side’s promising start to the season may give them an advantage.

We know that signing another striker is near the top of Sunderland’s priorities, while they are also in the market for another central midfielder and left-sided defender.