Alex Neil press conference LIVE: Team news and transfer latest ahead of Stoke as Cats face injury concerns
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture at Stoke City – with Alex Neil set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats suffered their first league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield United in midweek, and will be hoping to bounce back at the bet365 Stadium.
Sunderland are set to be without a handful of senior players, though, while Neil is still hoping for another breakthrough in the transfer market.
Stoke have taken four points from their first four Championship matches this season and drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough last time out.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Neil speaks to the media.
LIVE: Alex Neil press conference
Last updated: Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 22:47
- Sunderland face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
- Black Cats boss Alex Neil is set to hold his pre-match press conference at 9am today.
- There are less than two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window.
Team news
To compound matters, Sunderland could be without several first-team players for this weekend’s trip to Stoke.
Ballard will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after fracturing his foot, while Carl Winchester has been ruled out with a back issue.
Captain Corry Evans also missed the defeat at Sheffield United, while Danny Batth was substituted after feeling discomfort in his groin.
Leon Dajaku has been absent with a thigh issue in recent weeks, while Dan Neil will be suspended for the trip to Stoke.
We may get a further injury update from Neil this morning.
Transfer latest
So there are less than two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window and Neil still wants four or five more additions before it shuts.
The Sunderland boss has admitted the club are facing a battle to land targets who will likely be offered more money by clubs elsewhere in the Championship.
Still, he feels the size of the club and side’s promising start to the season may give them an advantage.
We know that signing another striker is near the top of Sunderland’s priorities, while they are also in the market for another central midfielder and left-sided defender.
Daniel Ballard’s injury setback could also force them to look at centre-back replacements.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Alex Neil’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stoke.
The Black Cats boss is set to face the media at 9am and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest news.