Alex Neil press conference LIVE: Team news and injury latest on Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady, Danny Batth ahead of Lincoln City clash
Sunderland will be looking to make it three consecutive wins in League One when they face Lincoln this weekend – with Black Cats boss Alex Neil set to meet the media today.
After back-to-back victories over Fleetwood and Crewe, Sunderland have moved back into the top six, yet some of the teams around them have games in hand.
Lincoln may be 18th in the table but beat the Black Cats 3-1 earlier in the season – courtesy of a Chris Maguire hat-trick.
And with eight games remaining there is little margin for error if Sunderland want to finish in the play-offs.
We’ll bring you the latest Black Cats news as Neil speaks to the press at the Academy of Light:
- Sunderland are preparing to face Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium this weekend.
- Black Cats boss Alex Neil will hold his pre-match press conference at 9am today.
- Sunderland have eight games remaining as they battle to finish in the play-off places.
What to expect from today’s press conference
In terms of team news, defender Danny Batth is training with the rest of the group again following several weeks out with an ankle issue.
Nathan Broadhead has missed the last two fixtures, yet Neil said after the Crewe match the forward’s hamstring problem was ‘not a massive issue.’
Aiden McGeady is still recovering from a long-term knee injury but has been back out on the grass at the Academy of Light.
Alex Pritchard remains sidelined with an ankle issue, though it’s hoped the setback isn’t as bad as first feared.
We’ll get a further update when Neil speaks to the press this morning.
The Black Cats are preparing to face Lincoln at the LNER Stadium this weekend, with just eight league games remaining this campaign.
We’ll have live updates from today’s press conference at the Academy of Light.