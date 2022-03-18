After back-to-back victories over Fleetwood and Crewe, Sunderland have moved back into the top six, yet some of the teams around them have games in hand.

Lincoln may be 18th in the table but beat the Black Cats 3-1 earlier in the season – courtesy of a Chris Maguire hat-trick.

And with eight games remaining there is little margin for error if Sunderland want to finish in the play-offs.

Sunderland AFC live blog.

We’ll bring you the latest Black Cats news as Neil speaks to the press at the Academy of Light:

