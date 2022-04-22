Loading...

Alex Neil press conference LIVE: Sunderland team news including latest on Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku and Thorben Hoffmann ahead of Cambridge clash

Sunderland will face Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light this weekend – with Black Cats boss Alex Neil set to hold his pre-match press conference today.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 7:34 am

Neil’s side have three matches remaining in League One and, while their play-off hopes remain in their own hands, there is little margin for error.

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw at Plymouth last time out and have now gone 10 games unbeaten in League One.

The Black Cats will have to improve their attacking output, though, after recording just two shots on target at Home Park.

We’ll bring you live updates from the Academy of Light:

  • Sunderland will host Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
  • The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table but have a game in hand on some of their play-off rivals.
  • Cambridge are 12th in the table and were beaten 2-0 by Charlton last time out.
  • Sunderland boss Alex Neil will hold his pre-match press conference at 9am today.
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 09:24

Neil on Thorben Hoffmann comments

I’m completely unaware of that and don’t pick players based on their contracts.

I pick the team on merit and based on what I see.

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 09:22

Neil on having a game in hand

It’s only a positive if we win that game so having that game in hand doesn’t really mean anything at the moment.

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 09:20

Neil on Pritchard

Alex is certainly a lot closer than what he has been so I imagine he will feature.

We have a couple of bumps and bruises so we’ll see where we’re at tomorrow.

The last injury, it was two different injuries.

We did try and protect Al by taking him off early but he had already done it.

I think Broady and Alex have only started one game together since I’ve been here and that certainly hasn’t been helpful when you are trying to win matches.

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 09:16

Neil on Cambridge

I think the fact they rested player for the last game going into this one

They have a good target for us and pace on the break so it will be a good test for us.

It will be a good opportunity to show what they can do, they be Wigan recently and beat Ipswich recently.

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 09:16

Neil on Cambridge match

It’s a big game, they are all big games but they are no more important than the other ones.

It’s been the case since I walked in the door.

There hasn’t been much margin for error and we have had to win a lot of games just to be in the race.

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 08:55

Alex Neil is here

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 08:24

How things stand

Here’s what the table looks like heading into this weekend’s matches:

Games to look out for this weekend:

Rotherham vs Oxford

Sunderland vs Cambridge

Wigan vs Plymouth

Wycombe vs Sheffield Wednesday

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 07:31

What to expect from today’s press conference

Alex Pritchard has missed Sunderland’s last three matches with a minor calf issue, yet Neil said on Monday he is ‘very, very hopeful’ the playmaker will be able to return against Cambridge.

Callum Doyle, Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku have been recovering from illness and are unlikely to return this weekend.

There are also doubts about whether Aiden McGeady will play any part in the un-in. Neil expected to know more having assessed whether the winger was able to step up his workload at the Academy this week.

We’ll get a further injury update when the Sunderland boss speaks to the media this morning.

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 07:24

