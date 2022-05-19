We’re just a few days away from Sunderland’s League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers – with Black Cats boss Alex Neil set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
Sunderland overcame Sheffield Wednesday over two legs in the semi-finals and are on a 15-match unbeaten run ahead of the trip to Wembley.
It won’t be easy, though, and Wycombe have lost just one of their last 14 games heading into the final.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Neil speaks to the press:
LIVE: Alex Neil press conference
Last updated: Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 09:26
- Sunderland face Wycombe in the League One play-off final on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
- Black Cats boss Alex Neil will hold his pre-match press conference at 9am today.
- Carl Winchester has returned to training following a groin issue.
Neil on preparations
We look at it as a normal week.
We had 46,00 for our last game against Sheffield wednesday.
In terms of what’s riding on the match there is a lot more oat stake but our preparation won’t differ.
Neil on team news
I think for one of the first times we have a clean bill of health.
People we didn’t expect, like Winny, too.
Alex Neil is here...
Ticket latest
Sunderland have been handed a further allocation of 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s final.
The tickets went on sale at 3.30pm on Wednesday and will take Sunderland’s total allocation to 46,460.
A club statement read: “A limited number of tickets for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final will be on sale from 3:30pm on Wednesday 18 May.
“Over 44,000 Sunderland AFC supporters have already booked their seat at Wembley Stadium, with a further 2,500 tickets – some of which are restricted view – set to go on sale.”
Read more HERE
What to expect from today’s press conference
When asked about team news on Monday, Neil said: “There’s nothing too significant, so we’re hoping that we can get the lads through this week so that they’re fine and firing and ready to go.”
Carl Winchester has returned to training following a groin issue, while Leon Dajaku is also back at the Academy of Light after being sidelined through illness.
Nathan Broadhead is available again after coming off the bench in the second leg against Sheffield Wednesday.
Good Morning!
We’re just two days away from Sunderland’s trip to Wembley, with Black Cats boss Alex Neil set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light - stick around and refresh the page for the latest.