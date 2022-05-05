We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.

The big one for the Black Cats is obviously Nathan Broadhead who was forced off in the first half at Morecambe.

Neil said after the match it’s a different injury to the hamstring issue which kept the Everton loanee sidelined for several months earlier in the season.

Broadhead wasn’t spotted when the club posted a training video on Tuesday and appears to be a major doubt for Friday’s first leg.

Carl Winchester looks set to miss the rest of the season with a groin issue, while Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle also missed last weekend’s trip to Morecambe.

Neil said last weekend he was hopeful Cirkin and Doyle could return for the play-offs.

Leon Dajaku has also been sidelined through illness.