The first leg will be played at the Stadium of Light on Friday, before the return fixture at Hillsborough on Monday.
Both sides go into the match with injury concerns after Sunderland’s Nathan Broadhead and Wednesday’s Barry Bannan were forced off last weekend.
The pair have been crucial for their respective sides this campaign and would be sorely missed.
We’ll have the latest news from both press conferences throughout the day:
LIVE: Alex Neil press conference
Last updated: Thursday, 05 May, 2022, 09:11
- Sunderland will face Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final on Friday.
- Over 40,000 fans will attend Friday’s match at the Stadium of Light.
- Black Cats boss Alex Neil will hold his pre-match press conference at 9am today.
- Wednesday boss Darren Moore will also be speaking to the media.
- Both sides have injury concerns after Nathan Broadhead and Barry Bannan were forced off last weekend.
Neil on Ross Stewart’s gametime
I think that Saturday was a rare occasion where we were able to take him off.
He’s in uncharted territory for him, I think the maximum he played in Scotland was 30 games.
If you can’t get yourself up for these games then there is a problem.
There is a freshness and I don’t have an issue with Ross or with any other player.
Neil on big crowds expected
Listen I’m probably going to offend a few teams here but they are probably the two best supported teams in the league.
There is going to be a big atmosphere and hopefully the players can handle that and do themselves justice.
Neil on the mood at Sunderland
I’m feeling good and I think the players are feeling good.
We have managed to achieve our objective which was to secure a play-off place.
The boys are in a good space.
Neil is here
Alex Neil’s press conference is coming up...
Team news from the Wednesday end
Wednesday are also sweating over the fitness of captain Barry Bannan, who was forced off in their 4-1 win over Portsmouth last weekend.
Bannan appeared to be moving fine when he walked around the Hillsborough pitch to applaud fans after the match, yet he wasn’t spotted when the club posted training photos of the squad on Wednesday.
The Owls could also welcome back defender Harlee Dean who has been sidelined with a calf issue.
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
The big one for the Black Cats is obviously Nathan Broadhead who was forced off in the first half at Morecambe.
Neil said after the match it’s a different injury to the hamstring issue which kept the Everton loanee sidelined for several months earlier in the season.
Broadhead wasn’t spotted when the club posted a training video on Tuesday and appears to be a major doubt for Friday’s first leg.
Carl Winchester looks set to miss the rest of the season with a groin issue, while Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle also missed last weekend’s trip to Morecambe.
Neil said last weekend he was hopeful Cirkin and Doyle could return for the play-offs.
Leon Dajaku has also been sidelined through illness.
We’ll get a further update when Neil speaks to the media at 9am.
Good Morning!
Ready for Friday night?
It’s going to be a cracking atmosphere at the Stadium of Light with over 40,000 set to attend the first leg of Sunderland’s play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.
Black Cats boss Alex Neil will hold his pre-match press conference this morning, and we’re all hoping there’s a positive update regarding Nathan Broadhead’s injury setback.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light, while Wednesday boss Darren Moore will also be speaking to the media today.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.