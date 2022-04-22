Alex Neil gives interesting response to questions on his plans at Sunderland this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil was appointed on a rolling contract in February and has resisted any discussion of the future, insisting that he is focusing only on the next game.

That is truer now than ever as Sunderland enter the final week of the regular League One season with their play-off hopes still firmly in the balance.

But equally important is that the Black Cats are prepared however this current season ends, with a shorter gap to next season as a result of the Qatar World Cup being played in winter.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil says planning is being done behind the scenes at the club, likely led by Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, and that discussions to 'resolve' any issues will take place whenever the current campaign ends.

"I'd imagine there's planning being done by other people," Neil said.

"But to be quite honest I've got no focus on any of that at the moment, because I don't want to plan anything beyond trying to get into the play-offs and then going to try and win the play-offs.

"If we get there, then let's see how we get on.

"I'm not looking any further than that.

"Naturally, there are things that are going to need resolving but they'll either need resolving in just over a week's time, or hopefully in just over a month's time.

"We'll just have to wait and see. We have people at the club whose job is to focus on what's happening next year, what's happening in the next window.

"My job is really straightforward, win the next game, try and win the next game after that, and then the one after that," he added.

"What I do have is complete clarity on where I think the team needs to go, what it requires, who we would like to retain and who we potentially might not retain.

"All that type of stuff, I could sit and write down for you just now.

"But I just don't think this is the time for that."