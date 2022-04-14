Dajaku has not been involved in Sunderland's last two matchday squads following a brief cameo in the 0-0 away at Lincoln City last month.

The Sunderland head coach says that the 21-year-old is currently undergoing tests before a decision is made on when he will return to Wearside, adding that he hopes to see the winger back in contention soon.

Dajaku will not be involved when Shrewsbury Town visit the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, or when the Black Cats travel to Plymouth Argyle on Monday.

Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku

"Leon has been ill," Neil confirmed.

"He's not been feeling well and he's currently in Germany getting some tests so that we can see how he feels.

"I believe he was initially diagnosed with tonsillitis but he wasn't able to shake it off and it seemed to get a bit worse, so we've allowed him to go back home and were hopeful that'll he come back fit.

"That's where we're at with Leon, we hope he gets better quickly and we'll see how it goes [from there]."

Neil also gave a brief update on Alex Pritchard, who missed the 2-1 win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium with a minor calf problem.

The head coach said afterwards that he was very hopeful that the 28-year-old would return to play a part against Steve Cotterill's side.