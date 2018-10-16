Alarm bells have rung but this has been great start to season

The second international break of the season seems like a good place to take stock of Sunderland’s season so far.

Twelve games in and we find ourselves fifth in League 1.

Some fans have been really impressed with what they have seen, some have been slightly underwhelmed.

Personally, I think we’ve had a great start to the season.

When you consider all of the changes at the club in such a short space of time, I’m amazed at how quickly Jack Ross has implemented his style of play and how quickly the players have gelled with each other.

Naturally though, there have been alarm bells.

Discipline has been a problem, as has conceding soft goals.

That is something we need to stamp out, but I have absolute faith in Jack Ross and this group of players that they will do just that.

After all, we have only lost one game this season.

Maybe we could have picked up a few more wins so far as at times we have been the architects of our own mistakes.

However, if you were to ask our opponents so far this season who their best performance was against, many would say Sunderland.

Hopefully, that could be some solace for those fans who are cautious of being optimistic.

Automatic promotion is a must for us this season, but thanks to a bright, attack-minded manager and a group of players who leave everything on the pitch, we are well on our way.