'Aiden McGeady up against Callum McFadzean': Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson's team selection at Crewe
Lee Johnson has made one change to his Sunderland for tonight’s game at Crewe – and fans have been quick to react on social media.
Aiden McGeady has returned to the starting XI following two league games out with a foot injury, replacing the suspended Elliot Embleton who was sent off at Gillingham last time out.
Leon Dajaku has also been included on the bench after missing the Gillingham game with a thigh injury.
Meanwhile, former Sunderland players Callum McFadzean and Mikael Mandron will start for Crewe
Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news on social media - with McGeady’s return the major talking point:
@Philip_RJ89: Great to have McGeady to call upon, and Dajaku on the bench gives us another attacking option as well! 3-0 to us, I reckon!
@safcreportt: Dajaku and Geads back cmon Dajaku on 60th min for O’Brien he will bully there defence
@davis0688: Looks stronger with McGeady and Dajaku in but just hope they are fit and ready and not rushed!
@PeterJWhalen7: Great to have McGeady back in the starting 11. Hopefully another three points tonight
@akm301282: Get Geads up against McFadzean.
@CLQ_W1LKS: McGeady start, Dajaku on the bench and Crewe start McFazdean oh I'm excited
@mackem49000: Great to see Geads back!
@ElliottSAFC: Great to see Geads & Dajaku back hopefully both are full fit needed to reduce those missing
@WhiteSh83649108: I will stop supporting if we lose to Callum McFadezean
@maiaoliviia: Winiesta supreme tonight please
@Daviddbrownn22: Aiden McGeady runs down the wing for me