Aiden McGeady on 'one in a million' goal and bouncing back from 'real low'

It will come as a surprise to anyone who saw the quality of the effort that it was Aiden McGeady's first headed goal.

The Irishman did superbly, starting a move on the centre circle and stooping to finish excellently soon after.

Jordan Smith was left with no chance in the Nottingham Forest goal, but the Sunderland man admits it was 'one in a million'.

“That’s the first header I’ve ever scored," he said.

“I’ve had one other attempt while playing for Celtic against Rangers and I almost scored, but the ‘keeper made a save and Thomas Gravesen stuck it in on the line – it really is one in a million."

The 31-year-old was particularly pleased that his side were able to bounce back from a 'real low' against Sheffield United and hopes they can back it up against Barnsley on Monday.

He said: “It was a massive goal for us because Sheffield United was a real low point in our season and it was probably the worst anyone has felt.

“We’ve lost games but that was one of the worst performances we’ve had – they outplayed us, we never threatened their goal – but games come around quickly and so does the chance to put it right.

“At Forest, we played really well in the opening 20 minutes and thankfully we got the goal, it was a battle in the second-half but we came through it and it was a big win for us.

“Getting the three points was a big boost for us heading into Monday’s game against Barnsley, and if we win, which we’ll be looking to do, the table takes on a different perspective.”