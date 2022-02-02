Aidan O’Brien opens up about why he was ‘itching’ to make a deadline day switch from Sunderland to Portsmouth

O’Brien left the Stadium of Light to join up with Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth on deadline day, joining Pompey on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old had just six months left on his deal with the Black Cats and has struggled for game time this campaign, failing to complete 90 minutes in the league since late October.

O’Brien admitted that getting back playing regular football was one of the main reasons for his move down south: “It was a mad 24 hours and the manager sold the club to me as soon as he got on the phone.” O’Brien said.

Portsmouth's newest signing Aiden O'Brien scoring against Port Vale (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“He told me about how he saw me fitting into the team and what he thought I was good at – I couldn’t wait to get here.

“I was itching to sign after the situation at Sunderland and just wanted to get back playing football again.”

O’Brien featured for Sunderland in both games against Portsmouth this season and will join-up with former teammate Denver Hume at Fratton Park:

“I want to get back to my best and scoring goals, providing assists – basically just causing mayhem for the opposition.” O’Brien said.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running because I feel fit and sharp. I’m ready to play as much as possible.

“There are a few of the lads I know from Ireland and Millwall, while I was at Sunderland with Denver Hume.

“I appeared against Pompey twice this season – and for one of them we had to have our armbands on!

“I was only involved for a few minutes the other day, but the football Pompey played is what I want to be involved in.”

As sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealed yesterday, it was a move that suited all parties:

“Aiden’s contract was due to expire this summer and although he has had impactful moments throughout the season, he has consistently voiced his desire to play regular football.

"We feel this move gives him the best opportunity to secure more playing time whilst also supporting his career in the long-term and we wish him well for the future.”

