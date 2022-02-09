AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland: Can I stream it? Is the game on TV? Is there any early team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last their league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers, 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers and then 2-1 again away to Cheltenham Town.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against AFC Wimbledon:

When is AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland ?

Sunderland take on Cheltenham Town on Saturday, February 12 at Plough Lane.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with AFC WIMbledone won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon currently available on safc.com.

Is there any team news ahead of AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland?

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

Before his sacking, Lee Johnson has said that he is now 'very confident' that Nathan Broadhead will play again for Sunderland this season.

Broadhead suffered a serious hamstring injury at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December 2021.

But it was deemed surgery was not required the Black Cats were left hopeful that his lay-off would be around three months, rather than the rest of the season.

What are the odds for AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 6/5

Draw – 68/25

Wimbledon win – 5/2

Who will take the team as Sunderland face Cheltenham Town in League One?

As it stands, Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will remain in temporary charge of Sunderland’s first-team for the clash against AFC Wimbledon unless a swift managerial appointment is made before Saturday.

Sunderland are thought to be nearing an appointment.

