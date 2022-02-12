AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland LIVE: Teams news and predicted line-ups for Alex Neil's first game in charge
Alex Neil has been appointed Sunderland’s new head coach – and we’ve got all the action covered for his first game in charge.
The Black Cats will face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, as they try to revive their promotion challenge.
Sunderland have lost their last three fixtures and lost significant ground in the race for automatic promotion.
Neil has signed a rolling 12-month contract and will be assisted by former Hamilton team-mate Martin Canning.
We’ll have all the build-up, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day:
AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 08:57
- Wimbledon are 20th in the table and are winless in 12 matches.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we think the two sides could start today
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin; Matete, Evans; Clarke, Pritchard, Roberts; Stewart
Predicted AFC Wimbledon XI: Tzanev; Kalambayi, Heneghan, Nightingale; Alexander, Hartigan, Marsh, Brown; Rudoni, Cosgrove, Assal
How AFC Wimbledon are shaping up
Wimbledon are just one point above the relegation zone and haven’t won for 12 games in all competitions.
The Dons will welcome back January signing Lee Brown for today’s match but full-back Dan Csoka and winger Egil Kaja are expected to be absent due to injury.
Manager Mark Robinson said: “If you use this period in the right way, once it turns, you should come out of it for good.
That’s the key. That’s what I’ve said to the lads. No one wants to go through this, but it can make you even stronger.
“We’ve got to turn it into wins now. Those small margins we’ve got to put in our favour. You don’t do that by relying on ifs and buts, refereeing decisions, or all those sorts of things.
“You’ve got to do it by continuously doing the right things, taking the brakes off in certain areas, and not being risk adverse in the right way. That’s what we’ll do.”
Team news
Lynden Gooch could be in line for a return to the matchday squad after missing Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham with a minor muscle problem.
Goalkeepers Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann are both expected to still be absent, while Bailey Wright remains a doubt as he recovers from a calf problem.
Neil on the Sunderland job
Following the announcement last night, Neil said: “It is a privilege to be head coach of Sunderland.
“Everything that I saw from the players this morning made me really confident and gave me belief, so what we now need to do is replicate that on a matchday – when it matters – under scrutiny and under pressure.
“Our task is to try and win as many games as we possibly can and at this moment in time we are focused on this season and this season alone.”
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Throughout his career, Alex has demonstrated that he can make an immediate and lasting impact.
“He expressed a clear vision on how he wants to take the team forward, which strongly aligns with our core principals, and we firmly believe that he can influence performances and results in the short term.
“We are grateful to our supporters for their patience throughout what has undoubtedly been a challenging period and thank Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor for overseeing our first-team programme in the interim.
“Now, our immediate priority is to support Alex and the team to ensure we deliver promotion this season and reward the faith continuously placed in us by our supporters.”
Alex Neil appointed new Cats boss
There’s only one place to start and that’s with the new head coach.
Neil has signed a rolling 12-month contract at the Stadium of Light and will be assisted by former Hamilton Academical team-mate Martin Canning.
Neil agreed a deal to succeed Lee Johnson late on Thursday night and was in situ the following morning.
Neil took training for the first time and travelled to the capital with his new squad on Friday afternoon.
The former Preston North End boss emerged as the club’s preferred candidate after Roy Keane’s decision not to take up the offer of a return to Wearside early on Thursday.
It’s Matchday!
Sunderland are on the road again and have a new head coach in place for today’s game at AFC Wimbledon.
Alex Neil was confirmed as Lee Johnson’s successor last night and will be in the dugout at Plough Lane.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.