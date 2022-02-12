The Black Cats will face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, as they try to revive their promotion challenge.

Sunderland have lost their last three fixtures and lost significant ground in the race for automatic promotion.

Neil has signed a rolling 12-month contract and will be assisted by former Hamilton team-mate Martin Canning.

AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day:

