'Accrington were probably the better team': Aiden McGeady provides honest assessment as Sunderland drop more points at home

Aiden McGeady believes Sunderland can play much better than what they've shown in recent weeks.

The Black Cats were held to their fourteenth league draw of the season on Friday night, despite coming from two goals down to salvage a point against Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fell 2-0 down following a Billy Kee penalty and Paul Smyth header either side of half-time, before George Honeyman and McGeady brought parity to the scoreline.

But despite the comeback, McGeady believes Accrington were the better side on the night.

"We're unbeaten here this season, we keep coming from goals behind and get a point but at the end of the day results like this aren't going to get us to where we want to be. We know we can play a lot better," McGeady told Sky Sports after the game.

"To be honest Accrington were probably the better team, especially in the first half.

"We started quite well but when we go a goal down here it's never easy, you see the fans get anxious and that probably translates onto the pitch a little bit."

The result did see Sunderand move up one place to third in the table, ahead of Portsmouth on goal difference.

Yet the Black Cats are now three points off second-place Barnsley, having played the same number of games as the Tykes.

When asked how Sunderland will turn draws into wins during the promotion run-in, McGeady said: "That's the question we've been asking ourselves all season.

"We keep saying we're due to beat someone four or five nil here but it doesn't seen to happen.

"We've just got to keep playing the way we are, we have been playing well but we haven't been getting results which is the be all and end all.

"I'd rather play badly and win than come from two goals down and show a fighting performance and get a point."