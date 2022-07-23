We’ll start with what’s happening on the transfer front.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil wants to add at least two more striker options to his squad this summer, with the Black Cats trying to negotiate with Premier League clubs.

The Black Cats are discussing potential loan and permanent deals, yet the process has been delayed with top-flight teams travelling abroad for pre-season tours.

Nathan Broadhead has been one of Sunderland’s top targets all summer, while Tottenham’s Troy Parrott is on the Black Cats’ radar following a good loan at MK Dons last season.