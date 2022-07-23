The Black Cats have two more friendly matches before their Championship opener against Coventry City, and will face a short trip to Hartlepool on Monday.
Alex Neil’s side were beaten 2-0 at Bradford last time out, as the Sunderland boss made 11 changes from his side’s win at Dundee United.
Neil is keen to give all his squad sufficient game time ahead of the new campaign, which will start next weekend.
Stick around for live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 10:32
- Sunderland face Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly today (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats have two more friendly matches ahead of their Championship opener against Coventry next weekend.
- Alex Neil's side were beaten 2-0 at Bradford last time out as the Sunderland boss made 11 changes.
- We’ll have build-up, updates and analysis from the Wham Stadium.
Team news
Neil made 11 changes to his side for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Bradford, with the Black Cats boss looking to give all of his squad sufficient game time ahead of the new campaign.
We can expect to see a strong starting XI this afternoon, with the likes of Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard expected to be recalled.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Wright, Cirkin; Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke; Stewart
Today’s opponents
Accrington Stanley finished 12th in League One last season and will host Charlton in their first game of the 2022/23 campaign next weekend.
This is Stanley’s last pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.
John Coleman’s side played out a goalless draw with Wigan on Tuesday, while they were beaten 1-0 by Championship side Prston and have beaten Stoke City this summer.
New away kit released
In case you missed it, Sunderland unveiled their away kit yesterday evening.
The club say the kit is a throwback to the 2002/03 season when the club adopted a similar light blue and white palette.
Alex Neil’s side will wear the new shirt for the first time at Accrington Stanley today.
Transfer latest
We’ll start with what’s happening on the transfer front.
Sunderland boss Alex Neil wants to add at least two more striker options to his squad this summer, with the Black Cats trying to negotiate with Premier League clubs.
The Black Cats are discussing potential loan and permanent deals, yet the process has been delayed with top-flight teams travelling abroad for pre-season tours.
Nathan Broadhead has been one of Sunderland’s top targets all summer, while Tottenham’s Troy Parrott is on the Black Cats’ radar following a good loan at MK Dons last season.
Sunderland are also in the market for another goalkeeper and are looking to add more competition at left-back.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s pre-season friendly at Accrington Stanley.
The Black Cats have just two more friendly matches ahead of their Championship opener against Coventry next weekend, while there is still work to be done in the transfer market.
We’ll have all the build-up, action and analysis from the Wham Stadium throughout the day.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.