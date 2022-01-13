That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last league game 1-3 at home to Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats drew their previous fixture 3-3 before that against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Accrington Stanley:

Dan Neil.

When is Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley on Saturday, January 15 at the Wham Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Accrington Stanley won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley won’t be streamed via club channels.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Accrington Stanley currently available on safc.com as the away end has sold out.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland?

Corry Evans was stretched off with a head injury against Wycombe and missed the game against Lincoln City.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

Nathan Broadhead is out for up to three months with a hamstring problem.

Sunderland were without first-team players Leon Dajaku, Lee Burge, Thorben Hoffmann and several others for the Wycombe and Lincoln game after a Covid-19 outbreak.

Lee Johnson and Carl Winchester will both miss the game after receiving red cards against Lincoln City.

What are the odds for Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 1/1

Draw – 29/10

Accrington win – 16/5

Who is the referee for Accrington Stanley vs Sunderland?

James Bell will referee Sunderland’s clash with Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light

David Avent and Peter Gooch will run the lines for the League One game between Sunderland and Accrington Stanley.

Peter Wright is set to be the fourth official for the clash at the Wham Stadium this coming Saturday at 3pm.

