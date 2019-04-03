Accrington Stanley v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Action and reaction as Black Cats go from Wembley to the Wham Stadium Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC are back in League One action this evening away to Accrington Stanley - and we've got it covered. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest action, reaction and analysis from the Wham Stadium. Sunderland AFC face Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium. Why Sunderland scrapped plans to beamback tonight's Accrington Stanley clash for free