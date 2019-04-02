Accrington Stanley owner provides pitch update ahead of Sunderland visit - as Fleetwood boss Joey Barton blasts surface

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt admits the pitch at the Wham Stadium is "very poor" but is playable ahead of the visit of Sunderland.

The pitch has come in for heavy criticism in recent weeks, with Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton describing it as 'awful' at the weekend.

Barton told Holt that he needs to invest in the pitch at the Wham Stadium.

Sunderland, who played extra-time in their Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday, travel to Accrington Stanley for the 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday, the second attempt at playing the fixture after the first game in early December was abandoned after monsoon weather conditions.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Holt wrote: "Pitch very poor. Wednesday looks all good."

The weather forecast for Accrington today is light rain showers and a gentle breeze, with light rain showers at times on Wednesday.

Fleetwood beat Accrington 1-0 on Saturday and post-match was dominated by Barton's comments on the pitch, he said: "We spoke in the week about the state of the pitch.

"It is a shambles isn't it. "I know there are excuses for that but we want to play football.

"The surface has to be prepared for a team to play football on.

"The pitch is awful. "There is no two ways about it. "We want to play football and it hurts Accrington as much as it hurts the opposition because they have some fantastic footballers.

Barton added: "Andy Holt was very vocal on Twitter this week about our club's budget.

"I'd suggest to him that he invests in his playing surface because it is costing his team."