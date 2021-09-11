Accrington Stanley chairman in social media exchange with Sunderland fans ahead of League One clash
The Black Cats face Accy at the Stadium of Light in the third tier this afternoon.
Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has taken to Twitter on the morning of his club’s clash with Sunderland in League One.
Indeed, Holt has shared a few exchanges with Wearsiders in the build-up to the clash at 3pm.
Sunderland are currently first in League One on 12 points with Accrington sitting in second position on goal difference.
On Twitter, Holt posted: “Big game at @SunderlandAFC in a top of the table clash. These are the days I will never take for granted. Soak it up folks! Come on you Reds. Ha’way the lads. May the best team win.”
In response to Holt’s tweet, one Sunderland fan jokingly replied: “Enjoy your cup final @AndyhHolt.”
The Accrington Stanley chairman then responded stating: “Don’t know how we didn’t beat you last year.”
Holt then went on to say: “We’re not joint top for nothing. Should be a great game.”