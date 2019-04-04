Accrington Stanley chairman blasts back at Sunderland fans over beamback row

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has again hit back at Sunderland fans over claims he was respon

The Black Cats were keen to reward supporters who had made the journey to the Wham Stadium in December, only for the clash to be abandoned due to heavy rainfall in the second half.

Sunderland fans at Accrington Stanley.

However, plans to air a free beamback for supporters at the Stadium of Light were shelved amid claims that Holt had demanded a fee.

READ MORE: Why Sunderland decided against a beamback of Stanley game

Holt took to Twitter this morning to again reiterate his stance in the face of a piece by Sunderland fanzine A Love Supreme which criticised his actions.

He said: "Do me a favour. Before you print this s**** about our club in future, just contact me and I’ll give you all the relevant info we have.

"At NO point were we told @SunderlandAFC wanted to air the feed free, ONLY to fans who had tickets last time.

"At no point did your club or your owner contact me about it. EFL contacted us about allowing your club use of a live feed. Sunderland AFC make profit from the live feed and it’s normal to be compensated for our loss. A live feed costs us in reduced ticket sales.

"We said £5k. Equal to 250 tickets. Clubs normally sell this through their streaming service and run it on screens at the ground, selling ale and other goodies. So point your ire to your own club. You wouldn’t let me stream your matches for free.

"As I said, had @SunderlandAFC contacted me giving me details of what they wanted to do, the outcome may have been different. Good luck for the season."

Sunderland enjoyed a 3-0 victory to move up to third in the League One table, three points behind Barnsley with two games in hand.