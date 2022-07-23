Loading...

Accrington Stanley 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Ross Stewart penalty puts Alex Neil's side ahead at the Wham Stadium

Sunderland face Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly today – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Wham Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 3:49 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The Black Cats have two more friendly matches before their Championship opener against Coventry City, and will face a short trip to Hartlepool on Monday.

Alex Neil’s side were beaten 2-0 at Bradford last time out, as the Sunderland boss made 11 changes from his side’s win at Dundee United.

Neil is keen to give all his squad sufficient game time ahead of the new campaign, which will start next weekend.

The Wham Stadium. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Stick around for live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

LIVE: Accrington Stanley 0 Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45, pen)

Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:06

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Stewart
  • Subs: Richardson, Hume, Batth, Alese, O’Nien, Embleton, Matete, Diamond, Taylor
  • Accrington Stanley XI: Jensen, Clark, Sangare, Rodgers, Proctor, Coyle, Whalley, Hamilton, Lowe, Pritchard, McConville
  • Subs: Savin, Pell, Conneely, Longelo, Adedoyin, Nolan, Perritt, Fenlon, Leigh, Martin, O’Brien
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:06

Second half under way

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:55

First-half thoughts from the Wham Stadium

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:49

Half-Time: Accrington Stanley 0 Sunderland 1

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:50

45’ GOAL!!! STEWART!!!

Stewart sends Jensen the wrong way, converting low to the keeper’s left.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:47

44’ Penalty to Sunderland!

Rodgers brings down Clarke on the left of the penalty area after a quick ball forward.

Stewart will take the spot kick.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:39

37’ More pressure

Good play from Jack Clarke on the right this time, with the Sunderland winger leaving Perritt on the ground.

The wideman’s cross was blocked and fell to Cirkin on the edge of the box before the full-back’s cross deflected wide.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:37

35’ Cirkin tries his luck

Sunderland’s full-backs are starting to get higher up the pitch.

Gooch’s cross from the right was eventually knocked back to Cirkin by Pritchard on the edge of Accrington’s box.

The former’s shot from the edge of the box went just wide.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:32

30’ Great save!

Sunderland are starting to take control now.

Pritchard’s in-swinging corner was headed towards goal by Stewart, forcing Jensen to make a low save at his near post.

Still goalless.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:30

29’ First change of the match

Sangare has gone down again and won’t be able to continue.

Harry Perritt has taken his place.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:28

The new away shirt

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Alex NeilRoss StewartBlack CatsHartlepoolCoventry City