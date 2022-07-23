The Black Cats have two more friendly matches before their Championship opener against Coventry City, and will face a short trip to Hartlepool on Monday.
Alex Neil’s side were beaten 2-0 at Bradford last time out, as the Sunderland boss made 11 changes from his side’s win at Dundee United.
Neil is keen to give all his squad sufficient game time ahead of the new campaign, which will start next weekend.
Stick around for live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:
LIVE: Accrington Stanley 0 Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45, pen)
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:06
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Clarke, Stewart
- Subs: Richardson, Hume, Batth, Alese, O’Nien, Embleton, Matete, Diamond, Taylor
- Accrington Stanley XI: Jensen, Clark, Sangare, Rodgers, Proctor, Coyle, Whalley, Hamilton, Lowe, Pritchard, McConville
- Subs: Savin, Pell, Conneely, Longelo, Adedoyin, Nolan, Perritt, Fenlon, Leigh, Martin, O’Brien
Second half under way
First-half thoughts from the Wham Stadium
Half-Time: Accrington Stanley 0 Sunderland 1
45’ GOAL!!! STEWART!!!
Stewart sends Jensen the wrong way, converting low to the keeper’s left.
44’ Penalty to Sunderland!
Rodgers brings down Clarke on the left of the penalty area after a quick ball forward.
Stewart will take the spot kick.
37’ More pressure
Good play from Jack Clarke on the right this time, with the Sunderland winger leaving Perritt on the ground.
The wideman’s cross was blocked and fell to Cirkin on the edge of the box before the full-back’s cross deflected wide.
35’ Cirkin tries his luck
Sunderland’s full-backs are starting to get higher up the pitch.
Gooch’s cross from the right was eventually knocked back to Cirkin by Pritchard on the edge of Accrington’s box.
The former’s shot from the edge of the box went just wide.
30’ Great save!
Sunderland are starting to take control now.
Pritchard’s in-swinging corner was headed towards goal by Stewart, forcing Jensen to make a low save at his near post.
Still goalless.
29’ First change of the match
Sangare has gone down again and won’t be able to continue.
Harry Perritt has taken his place.