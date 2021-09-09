But there has been some interesting news coming out of Sunderland recently.

After a drawn-out contract saga (of sorts), Denver Hume has signed a new two-year deal at the Stadium of Light – with the option for a further years extension.

And Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has delivered his verdict on the Black Cats transfer business this summer following the closure of the window.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Coleman

Meanwhile, Sunderland non-executive director and Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones has shared his thoughts on the club’s new way of doing things.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the stories you may have missed from around the web today:

John Coleman talks Sunderland ahead of clash

Stanley boss John Coleman has discussed this weekend’s game against Sunderland in League One.

Lee Johnson’s men are top of the division currently, whilst Accy currently sits in second position on goal difference.

The Black Cats have won four of their five league encounters so far this season.

However, Coleman’s men haven’t lost at Sunderland – drawing 2-2 and 3-3 in the two games they have played there since the Wearsiders’ relegation to the third tier.

“It is a top-of-the-table clash because they are first and we are second but it’s miles too early to be looking at it like that,” said the Reds boss.

“I don’t think there is a bad side in the whole 24 in this division, this is how strong the league is going to be this year.

“I don’t think any side has hit top form either so we are complaining about us not hitting top form but there are loads of clubs in the same boat.

“The ones who get it going quickly and can be consistent for a longer period, they are the ones who are going to be successful.

“One the day, it’s 11 v 11. They might have a nicer stadium, the pitch might be a little bit better, their infrastructure might be better, they might eat better meals than us after training and their players might drive nicer cars but that doesn’t guarantee you more points on a Saturday, it doesn’t guarantee you winning your own individual battles.

“We will send our players out there with a clear goal of what we want to achieve, a clear way they can do it and let the battle commence.

“We are playing 11 players not a club or a stand or fans, it’s not an insurmountable mission. We have been to the Stadium of Light twice and not lost and on both occasions we have come away a bit deflated we hadn’t won so we will be going there to win.

“It would be lovely for the fans and players to be top of the league but it’s big ifs.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.