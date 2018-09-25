Academy boss takes 'full responsibility' after Sunderland U23's are thumped by Wolves

Have your say

Academy boss Paul Reid says he takes 'full responsibility' after Sunderland U23's were hammered by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Elliot Dickman's team were 5-0 down at the break after goals from Austin Samuels, Niall Ennis, Sadou Diallo, Carlos Heredia and Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa added another goal in the second half before Paulo Alves scored the seventh in stoppage time.

Reid, who replaced Jimmy Sinclair shortly after Stewart Donald's takeover, said he had 'weakened the side' by sanctioning a raft of loans for 'long term player development'.

He tweeted: "I take full responsibility for this result. Alongside the numerous U23 players that have been promoted to the first team squad, I have further weakened the U23 team by loaning out Embleton, Molyneux, Shields and Stryjek. The rationale being long term player development."

It was a disappointing setback for the U23's, who had taken four points from six in their last two games.

They started the season poorly after being relegated to Premier League 2 Division 2, the low point unquestionably a 5-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park.

This defeat in Telford leaves them 11th in the 12-team league, two points ahead of West Brom at the bottom.

Newcastle sit 10th.

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Taylor, Kokolo, Bale, Bainbridge, Storey, Diamond, Gamble, Kimpioka, Hackett, Connelly

Subs: Young, Johnstone, Best, Connelly